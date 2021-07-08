Kurt Angle's Garth Brooks Olympic #TBT Post Is The Most American Thing Ever

Five of the six wrestlers featured in the poster went on to represent the U.S. in the 1996 Atlanta Summer Games with Cross (57 kg), Brands (62 kg) and Angle each winning Gold in their respective events, while Baumgartner -- a Gold medalist in the 1984 Los Angeles and 1992 Barcelona Games and 13-time Olympic medalist -- won bronze in the 130 kg weight class.

The U.S. went on to lead all counties in total medal count (8) and silver medals (4), while also tying for second in Gold medals (3) for wrestling during the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Angle, who was initially offered a 10-year contract with WWE following the 1996 Olympics, eventually transitioned to professional wrestling and is regarded as one of the industry's top performers of the past 20 years.

The Pittsburgh native was a six-time World Champion during his initial run with WWE from 1999-2006, a six-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion from 2006-16 and the IWGP Heavyweight Champion during a brief run with Inoki Genome Federation in Japan.

Angle was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017 and served as the on-screen general manager of the company's RAW program from 2017-18.