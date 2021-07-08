Kurt Angle's Garth Brooks Olympic #TBT Post Is The Most American Thing Ever
By Jason Hall
July 8, 2021
WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic Gold medalist Kurt Angle celebrated "Throwback Thursday" with the most incredibly American photo you'll ever see.
In honor of the upcoming pandemic-delayed 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, Angle shared a photo on his social media accounts of himself and U.S. Wrestling teammates -- Kevin Jackson, Dennis Hall, Bruce Baumgatner and Terry Brands -- featured alongside country music legend Garth Brooks celebrating the team's 1995 World Championship in freestyle wrestling.
"With the Olympics coming up, here is a poster of the 1995 World Champions in freestyle wrestling, (Jackson, Hall, Baumgatner, Angle and Brands) with 1996 Honorary Olympic Team Captain @garthbrooks - Best of luck to the USA Olympic Team this year! #itstrue #tokyo2021," Angle wrote in the post.
With the Olympics coming up, here is a poster of the 1995 World Champions in freestyle wrestling, (Jackson, Hall,...Posted by Kurt Angle on Thursday, July 8, 2021
Five of the six wrestlers featured in the poster went on to represent the U.S. in the 1996 Atlanta Summer Games with Cross (57 kg), Brands (62 kg) and Angle each winning Gold in their respective events, while Baumgartner -- a Gold medalist in the 1984 Los Angeles and 1992 Barcelona Games and 13-time Olympic medalist -- won bronze in the 130 kg weight class.
The U.S. went on to lead all counties in total medal count (8) and silver medals (4), while also tying for second in Gold medals (3) for wrestling during the 1996 Atlanta Games.
Angle, who was initially offered a 10-year contract with WWE following the 1996 Olympics, eventually transitioned to professional wrestling and is regarded as one of the industry's top performers of the past 20 years.
The Pittsburgh native was a six-time World Champion during his initial run with WWE from 1999-2006, a six-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion from 2006-16 and the IWGP Heavyweight Champion during a brief run with Inoki Genome Federation in Japan.
Angle was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017 and served as the on-screen general manager of the company's RAW program from 2017-18.