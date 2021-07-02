PHOTO: WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley Visits New England Amusement Park

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley apparent had "a nice day" in the New England recently.

Foley shared a social media post of himself and his family at Santa's Village in New Hampshire, which apparently is an annual event.

"Thank you @SantasVillage for a super fun Halfway to Christmas - and for making great family memories for the Foleys for 25 years!" Foley shared on his verified Facebook account last week.

Foley, 56, has publicly expressed his love of all things Christmas, having written a holiday book, Mick Foley's Christmas Chaos, and showcasing his "Christmas room" during an episode of the WWE Network reality series Holy Foley, which featured the legendary retired wrestler and his family, in 2016.