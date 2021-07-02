PHOTO: WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley Visits New England Amusement Park
By Jason Hall
July 2, 2021
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley apparent had "a nice day" in the New England recently.
Foley shared a social media post of himself and his family at Santa's Village in New Hampshire, which apparently is an annual event.
"Thank you @SantasVillage for a super fun Halfway to Christmas - and for making great family memories for the Foleys for 25 years!" Foley shared on his verified Facebook account last week.
Foley, 56, has publicly expressed his love of all things Christmas, having written a holiday book, Mick Foley's Christmas Chaos, and showcasing his "Christmas room" during an episode of the WWE Network reality series Holy Foley, which featured the legendary retired wrestler and his family, in 2016.
Foley is credited as one of the most celebrated hardcore wrestlers in professional wrestling history, competing in numerous top promotions during his nearly 30-year career including World Championship Wrestling, Extreme Championship Wrestling, Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling and, most notably, WWE, among others.
The Long Island resident debuted in the then-WWF as 'Mankind' in 1996 and later simultaneously competed under his previous characters 'Cactus Jack' and 'Dude Love' -- which he initially created as a young backyard wrestler -- during his emergence as a top star for the company.
Foley famously won his first WWE World Championship on the taped January 4, 1999 episode of RAW at the height of the company's 'Monday Night Wars' ratings battle with WCW Nitro, defeating Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who he would later align with as the 'Rock N' Sock Connection' tag-team.