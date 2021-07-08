Feedback

Lil Baby Arrested, James Harden Detained For Weed Possession In Paris

By Jason Hall

July 8, 2021

Celebrity Sightings In Paris - July 7, 2021
Photo: Getty Images

Rapper Lil Baby and Brooklyn Nets All-Star guard James Harden were reportedly stopped by police in Paris, which led to the rapper's arrest.

TMZ reports Lil Baby and Harden, who are currently in France for Paris Fashion Week, were traveling with 20 grams of weed inside their vehicle when they were pulled over by police officers on Thursday (July 8).

Sources told TMZ Lil Baby was arrested while Harden, who did not break any laws, was allowed to leave the area.

A Twitter user (@TiSolder971) shared a video of Harden and several other individuals being questioned by local officers, which includes the NBA star saying he doesn't understand why he's being searched.

TMZ also shared a photo of an officer holding what appears to be a vaping device, though not confirming who it belonged to or whether it contained the marijuana reportedly involved in the incident.

Lil Baby was photographed sitting in the back of a police van and appeared to be handcuffed, with local French media reporting he was among three individuals arrested due to "some sort of marijuana-related charge," according to TMZ.

The Paris Police Department confirmed to TMZ that an investigation into the incident is active, but provided no additional details.

Chat About Lil Baby Arrested, James Harden Detained For Weed Possession In Paris

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.