Lil Baby Arrested, James Harden Detained For Weed Possession In Paris

Rapper Lil Baby and Brooklyn Nets All-Star guard James Harden were reportedly stopped by police in Paris, which led to the rapper's arrest.

TMZ reports Lil Baby and Harden, who are currently in France for Paris Fashion Week, were traveling with 20 grams of weed inside their vehicle when they were pulled over by police officers on Thursday (July 8).

Sources told TMZ Lil Baby was arrested while Harden, who did not break any laws, was allowed to leave the area.

A Twitter user (@TiSolder971) shared a video of Harden and several other individuals being questioned by local officers, which includes the NBA star saying he doesn't understand why he's being searched.