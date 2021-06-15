Nets Update James Harden's Status For Game 5: Report

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden will reportedly be available for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday (June 15) night.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports Harden has "been upgraded to questionable" and "plans to play" for the first time since injuring his hamstring during the opening minute of Game 1, according to sources familiar with the situation.

"Nets‘ James Harden plans to play tonight in Game 5 vs. Milwaukee barring a setback in pregame warmups, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. He’s been upgraded to questionable."

Harden was initially ruled out of Game 5 on Monday (June 14) before being upgraded to doubtful and later questionable on Tuesday.