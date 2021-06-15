Feedback

Nets Update James Harden's Status For Game 5: Report

By Jason Hall

June 15, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets - Game One
Photo: Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden will reportedly be available for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday (June 15) night.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports Harden has "been upgraded to questionable" and "plans to play" for the first time since injuring his hamstring during the opening minute of Game 1, according to sources familiar with the situation.

"Nets‘ James Harden plans to play tonight in Game 5 vs. Milwaukee barring a setback in pregame warmups, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. He’s been upgraded to questionable."

Harden was initially ruled out of Game 5 on Monday (June 14) before being upgraded to doubtful and later questionable on Tuesday.

Harden experienced what the Nets referred to as a "right hamstring tightness" 43 seconds into Game 1 of the team's Eastern Conference semifinals matchup against the Bucks.

Fellow All-Star guard Kyrie Irving was ruled out of Game 5 on Monday after experiencing a right ankle sprain in a 107-96 loss at Milwaukee, which tied the series at 2-2, on Sunday (June 13.)

Irving appeared to grab his ankle after the fall and missed the remainder of the game.

Nets coach Steve Nash said x-rays on Irving's ankle were negative, but the team planned to further evaluate and treat the injury before making a decision on the guard's status for Game 5 prior to ruling Irving out for Tuesday's game.

Irving is currently averaging 20.0 points, 4.3 assists and 5.0 rebounds in the Nets' Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Bucks.

The former NBA Champion was the only Nets player other than Kevin Durant -- who scored a team-best 28 points -- to finish Game 4 in double figures for scoring.

Veteran forward Jeff Green returned from injury in Game 4 and recorded eight points, five rebounds and one assists in 27 minutes of action on Sunday.

