North Carolina Woman Wins 'Colossal' Million Dollar Lottery Prize

By Sarah Tate

July 8, 2021

As the age-old saying goes, you have to spend money to make money. That's the decision most people have to make when they try their luck at a lottery game. While the odds are usually stacked against you, sometimes it can really pay off. One woman in North Carolina recently discovered that her chance at a state lottery game worked out in her favor when she won a million-dollar prize.

Lucille White, of Wake Forest, recently purchased a $30 "Colossal Cash" ticket from a Lowes Foods on Louisburg Road in Raleigh, WRAL reports. After scratching off the ticket, she found that she had won a staggering $1 million.

White claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Wednesday (July 7), choosing to accept a lump sum payment of $600,000. After taxes, she took home a grand total of $424,509.

White is one of several lucky people who have recently won big prizes in the North Carolina lottery. A retired school teacher hit the jackpot with a million-dollar win, and a woman's second-choice game proved to be her lucky ticket after scoring a huge prize.

One Mega Millions ticket sold in Charlotte earned another $1 million prize. As of Wednesday, the prize had yet to be claimed. If you purchased a ticket recently, check here to see if you match the winning numbers.

