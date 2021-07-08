See Why Portland Was Deemed 'Best Pizza City' In America

When you think of the best places to get pizza in the United States, New York and Chicago immediately come to mind.

An upcoming, three-volume book called Modernist Pizza claims Portland has dethroned both these cities.

The book was written by Nathan Myhrvold and Francisco Migoya, who ate almost 400 pies from coast to coast on their quest to find the "Best Pizza City," according to Bloomberg.

“We had an inkling it would be good,” Myhrvold says, “but we were shocked at how good it was.” The duo admits that the title of "Best Pizza City" is a nebulous concept but explained what it means to them. "To us, it means there are multiple choices of great pizzerias, ideally in different styles," Myhrvold said.