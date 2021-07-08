Sizzling Summer Heat Setting Records In Salt Lake City
By Ginny Reese
July 8, 2021
Utah has been experiencing some seriously hot summer days this year. Some days are so hot that they're breaking records and buckling roads.
Wednesday's heat broke a record for being the hottest July 7th ever recorded in Salt Lake City's history. The precious records for this day were preciously set in 2002 and 2017.
This is the tenth time already this year that temperatures in the city have reached the century mark.
Temperatures reached 104 degrees just after 4:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City wrote about the record-breaking temperatures on Twitter:
"#NewRecord Temperatures have officially reached 104 degrees at the Salt Lake City airport, breaking the old record today of 103. #HeatWave #UTwx"
An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for south central Utah. It includes the cities of Kanab and Escalante and lasts until 9 p.m. on Sunday evening.
According to the National Weather Service, temperatures all across Utah are unusually high. Temperatures are currently around 10 to 15 degrees above seasonal norms.
The NWS tweeted:
"We'll be staying very hot across Utah and southwest Wyoming, with high temperatures 10-15°F above seasonal normals. This will likely result in some new daily temperature records over parts of northern Utah, including the Wasatch Front. Here's today's temperature forecast."
