Sizzling Summer Heat Setting Records In Salt Lake City

Utah has been experiencing some seriously hot summer days this year. Some days are so hot that they're breaking records and buckling roads.

Wednesday's heat broke a record for being the hottest July 7th ever recorded in Salt Lake City's history. The precious records for this day were preciously set in 2002 and 2017.

This is the tenth time already this year that temperatures in the city have reached the century mark.

Temperatures reached 104 degrees just after 4:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City wrote about the record-breaking temperatures on Twitter:

"#NewRecord Temperatures have officially reached 104 degrees at the Salt Lake City airport, breaking the old record today of 103. #HeatWave #UTwx"