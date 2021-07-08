VIDEO: Minnesota Driver Does Donuts While Passenger Fires Gun Into Air
By Hannah DeRuyter
July 8, 2021
A video posted to social media shows a Minnesota driver doing donuts in the middle of an intersection while the passenger fires a gun into the air.
The video was taken in Uptown on Wednesday (July 7) night, Bring Me The News reported.
In the video, a dark-colored sedan can be seen in the middle of the intersection driving recklessly while a passenger in white hangs out of the car's window, firing several shots into the air. Within the large crowd of people, some bystanders who were watching the erratic driving ran away from the intersection once the shots began.
#Minneapolis— Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) July 8, 2021
Firing a gun into the air while doing burnouts.
pic.twitter.com/nJSR9aQteP
The Twitter account CrimeWatchMpls, a "News-Info-Commentary about crime, public safety & livability in MN" account, tweeted shortly after the incident took place saying:
"At least 30 shots fired about 20 minutes ago from a hotrodder while doing donuts at the "peace garden" at #UptownMpls near Lake St and Hennepin Ave."
The reckless driving and shots fired took place while there were protests nearby on Lake Street and Girard Avenue. Due to the events that have taken place in Uptown the past few months, Uptown's Art Fair, which was planned to take place August 6 through August 8, was canceled for the second year in a row.