WATCH: Another Major WWE Superstar Makes AEW Debut

By Jason Hall

July 8, 2021

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 2: Fans react to Nyla Rose (not in th
Photo: Getty Images

Another former WWE superstar made his debut on All Elite Wrestling's Dynamite program Wednesday (July 7) night.

Malakai Black, formerly known as 'Aleister Black' in WWE and 'Tommy End' on the independent circuit, attacked wrestling legend Arn Anderson and AEW wrestler and executive Cody Rhodes with his "Black Mass" finishing move.

Anderson -- who manages Rhodes -- was participating in an in-ring segment with commentator Tony Schiavone before the lights went out and Black appeared in the ring before kicking the 62-year-old retired wrestler.

Rhodes quickly ran to the ring to help his manager and also received a kick from Black.

Black was among several former WWE superstars released by the company on June 2, but reportedly managed to avoid a 90-day "No Compete clause" typically standard in WWE contracts due to a clerical error, PWInsider's Mike Johnson reports.

"I'm not sad, I'm not depressed," Black said on a stream the day of his release alongside his wife, Thea Trinidad, who recently returned to WWE television under her previous ring name 'Zelina Vega' last week. "I'm sure there will be dark days and bad days. It's all up and down. I got told it was budget cuts. Whether it is or not, it doesn't matter. I had a great time and had a phenomenal four or five years. I'm really thankful WWE has done for me. I was given a platform, even in a limited amount, I was able to give you parts of my character."

Black's most notable success in WWE came as a member of then-developmental brand NXT, winning the NXT Championship in 2018 and having a lengthy run as champion before being promoted to the main roster in 2019.

