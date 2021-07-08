WATCH: Another Major WWE Superstar Makes AEW Debut

Another former WWE superstar made his debut on All Elite Wrestling's Dynamite program Wednesday (July 7) night.

Malakai Black, formerly known as 'Aleister Black' in WWE and 'Tommy End' on the independent circuit, attacked wrestling legend Arn Anderson and AEW wrestler and executive Cody Rhodes with his "Black Mass" finishing move.

Anderson -- who manages Rhodes -- was participating in an in-ring segment with commentator Tony Schiavone before the lights went out and Black appeared in the ring before kicking the 62-year-old retired wrestler.

Rhodes quickly ran to the ring to help his manager and also received a kick from Black.