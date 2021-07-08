Feedback

Wisconsin Barber Creates One-Of-A-Kind Bucks Haircut At Deer District

By Hannah DeRuyter

July 8, 2021

There are no fans like Bucks fans, and one barber proved just how much he supports Wisconsin's NBA team by creating a one-of-a-kind haircut.

According to Spectrum News 1, earlier this week at Milwaukee's Deer District outside of Fiserv Forum, barber Jose Perez of Flashy Faded Barbershop showed everyone his skillset by creating a Bucks-inspired cut to honor the team making it to the NBA Finals.

"It's like I see somebody's head, and I see an open canvas," Perez told Spectrum News 1. "I do what I love to do."

The unique design consisted of Perez dying his model's hair Bucks green and shaping out the team's logo using a razor.

"I really didn't plan it; it was more of a freestyle. I envisioned it in my mind, and I created it," Perez also added.

The photos of the haircut have created some much-deserved buzz on various social media platforms.

Perez said he wants to return to the Deer District again with another design in mind, but this time, it'll be of a Bucks retro logo.

The Milwaukee Bucks will go head to head with the Phoenix Suns tonight (July 8) in game two of the NBA Finals at the Phoenix Suns arena.

