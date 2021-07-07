Phoenix Suns Superfan Sells Car To Buy Tickets To Game 1 Of NBA Finals
By Ginny Reese
July 7, 2021
How far would you go to show your support for your favorite sports team?
One Phoenix Suns superfan sold his car just to watch them play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday (July 6th), reported AZ Family.
Donovan Heykoop sold his car to buy tickets to the fame at Talking Stick Resort Arena.
Heykoop is a self-proclaimed die-hard fan who grew up in the Steve Nash era. He loves them so much that he even names his dog Nash.
He hasn't ever seen the Suns play in the finals, however, having been born in 1997 which is years after the Suns' last trip the the NBA Finals.
Heykoop sole his car, 2007 Nissan Versa, on Facebook Marketplace for $2,500. He then used almost all of that money to purchase two tickets to Game 1.
Phoenix Suns fan sells car to buy tickets to Game 1 of NBA Finals https://t.co/Gbcx4Vp2jh pic.twitter.com/OP6sJIPgsi— azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) July 6, 2021
He took a friend from college along with him.
Heykoop said:
"Cars come and go. Money comes and goes. This is very well – potentially -- a once in a lifetime experience. I'm just happy to be a part of the culture, and I wanna be one of the people who buys a Suns ticket instead of a Bucks fan coming down and buying one. I think it's my duty as a fan."
The Suns had a 118-105 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks and are set to play them again on Thursday, July 8th.