Whether you're super into fandoms, play hours of Dungeons and Dragons, believe you're a jedi or a wizard, wear thick glasses, or get a lot of unwanted wedgies, we all have a bit of a nerdy side.

Just how do you measure nerdiness, though? Somehow, Zippia figured it out.

The website conducted a study to determine which states in the the US are the nerdiest.

To make the list, Zippia defined a nerd as "someone extremely excited or enthusiastic about a subject, typically one of specialist or minority interest."

According to the list, Arizona is one of the nerdiest states in the entire country. The state came in at number 10 on the list.

Utah was the nerdiest state of them all. The west and the Pacific Northwest seemed to trend nerdier than most of the country.

According to the study, here are the top 10 nerdiest states in the US:

Utah Alaska Oregon Idaho Washington New Hampshire Vermont Colorado Maine Arizona

Here are the least nerdy states:

Mississippi Louisiana South Carolina New York Georgia New Jersey North Carolina Alabama Texas Florida

Click here to see the full study.