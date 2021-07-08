Here's How Many UFO Sightings There Have Been In Arizona

UFO sightings may be a more common experience than many people think.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that there have been about 90,000 UFO sightings since 1974. Though, nearly 95% of those sightings have said to be "easily explained" as weather balloons, military tests, or other terrestrial activity.

UFO sightings tend to happen at night, most of them happening somewhere between 4 p.m. and midnight.

Stacker compiled a list of the states that have had the most UFO sightings.

Arizona was number seven on the list. The state has had 3,188 UFO sightings in all.

Here's what Stacker said about the state:

"Some of the most notable UFO sightings in Arizona include a 1953 incident when three Prescott residents saw eight UFOs at Del Rio Springs Creek; and another on Nov. 5, 1975, when 22-year-old Arizona logger Travis Walton got zapped by a beam of light from a UFO in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests new Snowflake, Arizona, that threw him 20 feet in front of six of his terrified crew members. The men thought Walton was dead and ran for help. Meanwhile, Walton claimed to have woken up in a room filled with aliens who kept him prisoner for five days while authorities conducted a search party for the missing man. Walton's experience—which he has defended to this day—was made into the 1993 movie Fire in the Sky."

Here are the top 10 states for UFO sightings:

California Florida Washington Texas New York Pennsylvania Arizona Ohio Illinois North Carolina

Click here to see the full study.