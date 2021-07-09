Britney Spears Is 'Relieved' Inner Circle Is Resigning From Conservatorship

Britney Spears is feeling free as members of her 13-year conservatorship continue to jump ship.

Days after it was revealed that her longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, her court-appointed attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, as well as Bessemer Trust, the financial firm who signed on as co-conservator of her estate, have decided to resign, an insider said that the superstar is feeling grateful for the axed teammates. "She's finally feeling hopeful about the future," the insider told E! News. "She thinks people are resigning because they know she is speaking the truth. She is relieved her attorney resigned and hopes that if she can pick her own lawyer, it means the judge is leaning towards terminating the conservatorship."

In the meantime, Spears is "trying to be patient and see what happens." "She is happy that things are starting to happen, and that the truth has finally come out," the source added.

During her bombshell hearing, Spears admitted that she "honestly didn't know" that the legal arrangement could be ended. "I want changes, I deserve changes. I was told I have to be sat down and evaluated again," she told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny. "Ma'am, I didn’t know I could petition the conservatorship to end. I honestly didn’t know that."

The singer is expected to return to court on July 14, with the focus of the hearing set on Bessemer Trust's resignation from the conservatorship.