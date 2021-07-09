Carly Pearce Surprises Fan Who Found Healing Through Her Music

By Ginny Reese

July 9, 2021

Carly Pearce surprised a fan who said she found comfort in her music during a difficult time.

Fan Abby Skluzacek said she found comfort in Pearce's music- specifically the song "Woman Down"- after she suffered a stroke a little more than a year ago.

The song "Woman Down" was included on Pearce's 2020 self-titled project.

The lyrics state:

"She can make a mountain move, and do it in her high heeled shoes.
If she ain’t back up yet, just stick around. You can’t keep a woman down."

Skluzacek said that part really resonated with her. So, she too to social media to tell Pearce just how much it means to her.

Skluzacek wrote on Twitter:

"Will you please write ’You Can’t Keep a Woman Down’ for me, so I can get it tattooed on my arm? The song came out almost a month after I had a stroke, and it’s been my motivating song."

Pearce immediately agreed to do it. She wrote the words on a piece of paper and then held it up to the camera for the world to see.

Skluzacek said:

"I cannot thank @carlypearce (@CMT and songwriters) enough for actually seeing my tweet to her and writing this out for me! I’m still in so much shock!!!! Now my next girl- I mean goal – is to meet Carly so she can see it in person!"

