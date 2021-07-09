Officials Debunk Latest UFO Sighting In North Texas

On Wednesday (July 7) night, Denton residents may have seen something weird in the sky.

A ray of light was spotted above the Greenbelt in Denton, which led UFO believers to think that aliens made their way to North Texas.

City officials quickly clarified that the lights were man made. The Denton Fire Department posted on social media that the lights were from a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter.

DPS was helping out with a water rescue. First responders were looking for a boat that got stuck on the Greenbelt between FM 428 and U.S. Highway 380.