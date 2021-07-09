Officials Debunk Latest UFO Sighting In North Texas

By Anna Gallegos

July 9, 2021

Photo: City of Denton Fire Department

On Wednesday (July 7) night, Denton residents may have seen something weird in the sky.

A ray of light was spotted above the Greenbelt in Denton, which led UFO believers to think that aliens made their way to North Texas.

City officials quickly clarified that the lights were man made. The Denton Fire Department posted on social media that the lights were from a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter.

DPS was helping out with a water rescue. First responders were looking for a boat that got stuck on the Greenbelt between FM 428 and U.S. Highway 380.

DPS used the search light from its helicopter to guide the Denton Fire Department's rescue crew to the stranded boaters. The agency also used a thermal imager and drones to spot the boaters in the dark.

First responders were able to safely rescue the two boaters, WFAA reported.

