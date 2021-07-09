Former University Of Tennessee Football Star Dead At 27

Former University of Tennessee safety LaDarrell McNeil has died at the age of 27.

The Tennessee football program confirmed McNeil's death in a tweet shared Friday (July 9) morning.

"We are mourning the loss of VFL LaDarrell McNeil," the tweet stated. "Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family and his teammates. LaDarrell will be dearly missed."

Former Tennessee defensive lineman and teammate Trevarris Saulsberry initially shared a post announcing McNeil's death on Thursday (July 8) evening.

"RIP LD you will be missed bro #33 #VFL," Saulsberry tweeted, along with a picture of McNeil during his collegiate career.

Fellow former safety Brian Randolph, who played alongside McNeil during all four seasons in Knoxville, also paid tribute to his college teammate.