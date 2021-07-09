Former WWE Women's Champion Out Nine Months Due To Injury

WWE superstar Bayley has reportedly been ruled out for approximately nine months due to an injury.

WWE.com confirms the former RAW, SmackDown and NXT Women's Champion experienced an injury while training.

Bayley was scheduled to face SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair in a title match at the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view event.

WWE confirmed "a suitable replacement" will be announced during Friday (July 9) night's episode of SmackDown.

Bayley emerged as a fan-favorite during her decorated run in NXT, playing a vital role in the then-developmental brand eventually emerging as a main roster promotion.

The San Jose native defeated then-NXT Champion Sasha Banks at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn -- the brand's first live touring pay-per-view -- to win her first title in WWE in a bout that was credited as the 'Match of the Year' by numerous outlets and regarded by many as one of the greatest women's wrestling matches of all-time.

Bayley was later promoted to RAW in August 2016 and won the RAW Women's Championship in February 2017. She later tagged with her formal rival, Banks, to become the first ever WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in February 2019.

Bayley was later drafted to the SmackDown brand in April 2019, where she eventually won the Money in the Bank briefcase and cashed-in the same night on then-SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair minutes after the Flair won the title.

Flair won a rematch against Bayley at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on October 6, 2019, before Bayley won back the title on SmackDown five days later, becoming a heel (villain) in the process.

The San Jose native would hold the title for 380 days, becoming the longest-reigning SmackDown Women's Champion in the title's nearly five-year history, before being defeated by Banks in October 2020, who later dropped the title to Belair at WrestleMania 37 in April.