Garth Brooks Says Las Vegas Show Is 'Going To Be A Lot Of Fun'

By Ginny Reese

July 9, 2021

Garth Brooks will be taking the stage at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, July 10 and fans can expect a lot of fun.

The 'Friends In Low Places' singer spoke with 8 News Now about what fans can expect at the upcoming show.

He said the show is expected to be a little messy, but it'll still be a great time. “You can expect a lot of chaos and high volume,” he said.

This is the first show back for Brooks in over a year due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Brooks explained that, even though they have prepared well for the show, things will probably still be a little crazy just because of the long break.

Brooks said, "It’s going to be full of mistakes. It’s going to be a total train wreck but it’s going to be a lot of fun."

According to 8 News Now, Brooks said he loves Las Vegas. He explained that the best way to show the city some love is to come back and perform in it.

Brooks also said in another interview that he has something special in store for his fans who come to his shows.

He said:

"Talked to [the venues] today about possibly doing this thing where anybody that’s got an upper deck ticket, gonna do something special for the upper-deckers. How do they get to see what the show looks like from down on the floor? Maybe your upper deck ticket gets you into soundcheck the night before down on the floor so you can see it from the floor."

