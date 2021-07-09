Here's Your Guide To Minnesota's Food & Drink Festivals This Summer

By Hannah DeRuyter

July 9, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Summer is a time to get out of the house and adventure. So why not experience new food and drinks around the state offered by various types of festivals.

Here is your summer food and drink festival guide in Minnesota!

Food:

Uptown Food Truck Festival

Where: 392 E Kellogg Blvd, St Paul, MN 55101

When: July 17

Price: FREE

For more info, click here.

Meat-a-palooza

Where: Farmamerica: MN Agricultural Interpretive Center, Waseca

When: August 12

Price: $45

For more info, click here.

Tater Daze

Where: Historic Eidem Farm and the Community Activity Center, Brooklyn Park

When: August 13 & 14

Price: FREE

For more info, click here.

Watermelon Day Festival

Where: Vining, Minnesota

When: August 21

Price: FREE

For more info, click here.

Potato Days Festival

Where: 123 Front Street S., Barnesville, MN 56514

When: August 27 & 28

Price: FREE

For more info, click here.

Donut Fest Minneapolis

Where: TBA

When: September 19

Price: GA - $20

For more info, click here.

Twin Cities Veg Fest

Where: Harriet Island Regional Park, St. Paul

When: September 19

Price: Check Official Website

For more info, click here.

Drink:

Meet Your Maker, Spirit of the Lakes Festival

Where: Surfside Park, Mound

When: July 16

Price: $30

For more info, click here.

Twin Cities Bacon and Beer Classic 2021

Where: Columbia Golf Course, Minneapolis

When: July 24

Price: GA - $49

For more info, click here.

All Pints North

Where: Bayfront Festival Park, Duluth

When: July 31

Price: GA - $60

For more info, click here.

2021 Minneapolis Summer Whiskey Tasting Festival

Where: TBA

When: August 28

Price: GA - $45

For more info, click here.

FUNKY BREW MEDINA - BEER FESTIVAL

Where: Medina Entertainment Center, Medina

When: September 18

Price: GA - $30

For more info, click here.

