Here's Your Guide To Minnesota's Food & Drink Festivals This Summer
By Hannah DeRuyter
July 9, 2021
Summer is a time to get out of the house and adventure. So why not experience new food and drinks around the state offered by various types of festivals.
Here is your summer food and drink festival guide in Minnesota!
Food:
Uptown Food Truck Festival
Where: 392 E Kellogg Blvd, St Paul, MN 55101
When: July 17
Price: FREE
For more info, click here.
Meat-a-palooza
Where: Farmamerica: MN Agricultural Interpretive Center, Waseca
When: August 12
Price: $45
For more info, click here.
Tater Daze
Where: Historic Eidem Farm and the Community Activity Center, Brooklyn Park
When: August 13 & 14
Price: FREE
For more info, click here.
Watermelon Day Festival
Where: Vining, Minnesota
When: August 21
Price: FREE
For more info, click here.
Potato Days Festival
Where: 123 Front Street S., Barnesville, MN 56514
When: August 27 & 28
Price: FREE
For more info, click here.
Donut Fest Minneapolis
Where: TBA
When: September 19
Price: GA - $20
For more info, click here.
Twin Cities Veg Fest
Where: Harriet Island Regional Park, St. Paul
When: September 19
Price: Check Official Website
For more info, click here.
Drink:
Meet Your Maker, Spirit of the Lakes Festival
Where: Surfside Park, Mound
When: July 16
Price: $30
For more info, click here.
Twin Cities Bacon and Beer Classic 2021
Where: Columbia Golf Course, Minneapolis
When: July 24
Price: GA - $49
For more info, click here.
All Pints North
Where: Bayfront Festival Park, Duluth
When: July 31
Price: GA - $60
For more info, click here.
2021 Minneapolis Summer Whiskey Tasting Festival
Where: TBA
When: August 28
Price: GA - $45
For more info, click here.
FUNKY BREW MEDINA - BEER FESTIVAL
Where: Medina Entertainment Center, Medina
When: September 18
Price: GA - $30
For more info, click here.