Liev Schreiber, Jon Voight Seen In Boston Filming 'Ray Donovan' Movie

Actors Liev Schreiber and Jon Voight were spotted in Boston this week during the upcoming Ray Donovan film based on the popular Showtime television series.

Boston.com reports the two actors filmed scenes outside South Station and were also spotted filming in South Boston on Thursday (July 7) as part of production that will also return to New York, its primary filming location.

The Ray Donovan movie initially began filming in New York in May.

Schreiber will reprise his role as the television series' title character, a professional "fixer" who arranges bribes, payoffs, threats, crime-scene clean-up and other activities for high-profile clients, while Voight will once again play Ray's father, Mickey Donovan.