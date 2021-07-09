Liev Schreiber, Jon Voight Seen In Boston Filming 'Ray Donovan' Movie

By Jason Hall

July 9, 2021

Actors Liev Schreiber and Jon Voight were spotted in Boston this week during the upcoming Ray Donovan film based on the popular Showtime television series.

Boston.com reports the two actors filmed scenes outside South Station and were also spotted filming in South Boston on Thursday (July 7) as part of production that will also return to New York, its primary filming location.

The Ray Donovan movie initially began filming in New York in May.

Schreiber will reprise his role as the television series' title character, a professional "fixer" who arranges bribes, payoffs, threats, crime-scene clean-up and other activities for high-profile clients, while Voight will once again play Ray's father, Mickey Donovan.

The Ray Donovan television series ran for 82 episodes from 2013 to 2020 and the upcoming film sequel will pickup where the show left off, with Mickey on the run and Ray, "determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage,” according to Showtime's synopsis of the movie via Boston.com.

The film is also reported to include feature scenes providing more context to the two characters' origin story from 30 years prior.

Ray Donovan is the fourth Showtime project to film in Massachusetts during recent years.

The premium cable network began filming the reboot of Dexter in January, which is expected to wrap up later this month.

Showtime also filmed two Boston-set shows in Beantown: the now-canceled SMILF in 2018 and the crime drama City on a Hill, which was renewed for a third season earlier this year and began filming in 2019.

