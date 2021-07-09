London Police Officer Pleads Guilty To Murder Of Sarah Everard

A Metropolitan Police officer pleaded guilty to murdering Sarah Everard, a London marketing executive who disappeared while walking home earlier this year, which prompted numerous others to share their own experiences of sexual assault and harassment on social media.

Wayne Couzens, 48, whose "primary role was uniformed patrol duties of diplomatic premises" while serving as a police constable, admitted to a charge of murder at the Old Bailey court on Friday (July 9), according to a statement from the Crown Prosecution Service obtained by CNN.

Couzens had previously pleaded guilty to Everard's kidnapping and rape last month.

The former police officer is scheduled to appear at a sentence hearing on September 29.

Everard, 33, was reported missing on March 3 after leaving a friend's house in Clapham, south London, earlier in the evening.

Her body was located inside a builder's bag on March 10 in woodland near Ashford, Kent, which is more than 50 miles away from the last place she was seen alive seven days prior.