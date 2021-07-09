Missouri Man Wins $3 Million On $30 Scratch-Off Ticket

A Missouri man is now a few million dollars richer after winning $3 million off of a scratchers ticket.

Anthony Sleeth bought a '300X' Scratchers ticket at Midwest Petroleum on South Highway 47.

The scratch-off ticket is pretty pricey at $30, but the potential prize money is obviously worth it. According to the Official Missouri Lottery Website, the 300X Scratcher "offers over $135 million in total prizes, with four top prizes of $3 million!" Fortunately, Missouri's 300X Scratcher game still has two top prizes of $3 million, three $100,000 prizes, and six $30,000 prizes left to be redeemed.

FOX 2 reported that this instance is the 156th Missouri Lottery Scratcher ticket redeemed that was worth $1 million or more.

If interested in participating in other Missouri Lotteries, the next Missouri Powerball drawing is estimated to have a jackpot of $127 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing is estimated to have a jackpot of $94 million, and the next Lotto drawing has an estimated jackpot of $4.4 million.

For more information on the Missouri Lottery, you can check out the official Missouri Lottery website. You will also find instant tickets on the website, featured raffles, and plenty of other online lottery games.