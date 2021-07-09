New Champion: Woman Eats 50 Chili Dogs In 22 Minutes At Local Michigan Bar

A competitive eater set a new hot dog eating record at a local Michigan bar.

According to WOOD-TV, The Corner Bar is the best place to go for chili dogs. People from all over the country flock to the restaurant to land a spot in The Corner Bar's Hall of Fame, where you're challenged to a chili dog eating contest.

"You have to eat 12 hot dogs (chili dogs) in four hours to make it on there," John Vanaman, the general manager of The Corner Bar, told WOOD-TV. He also added that there are nearly 6,000 names inducted into the chili dog Hall of Fame.

On Wednesday (July 7), a new hall of farmer and champion was named. Molly Schuyler, a competitive eater, showed up with an empty stomach and ate 50 hotdogs in 22 minutes.

Vanaman said she came in and was "all business."

"[She] actually had 44 in 19 minutes," Lisa Paavo, a server at The Corner Bar, noted. "Brought out six more dogs. In 22 minutes, she ate 50 dogs."

According to the bar staff members, Schuyler asked, "Can I come back and do it again?"

Before leaving the bar, Paavo said Schuyler noted that "she was going to go to Dairy Queen because she was hungry for ice cream."

The previous champion holder was Tim Janus from New York, with 43 and 1/2 chili dogs eaten back in 2006.