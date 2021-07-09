The Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack has arrived!

The 16-track project dropped on Friday (July 9) — one week ahead of the release of the highly-anticipated Space Jam sequel.

The soundtrack includes appearances from Lil Wayne, John Legend, Chance the Rapper, 24kGoldn, Saweetie, Salt-N-Pepa, Kash Doll, Lil Tecca, Cordae, G-Eazy, Lil Uzi Vert, Big Freedia, and more. The project also includes Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin's collab “We Win" — the soundtrack’s first single — as well as SZA and SAINt JHN's previously released joint track “Just for Me."

Space Jam: A New Legacy is set to release in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16.