'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Soundtrack Ft. Lil Wayne, SZA, Lil Baby & More
By Lauren Crawford
July 9, 2021
The Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack has arrived!
The 16-track project dropped on Friday (July 9) — one week ahead of the release of the highly-anticipated Space Jam sequel.
The soundtrack includes appearances from Lil Wayne, John Legend, Chance the Rapper, 24kGoldn, Saweetie, Salt-N-Pepa, Kash Doll, Lil Tecca, Cordae, G-Eazy, Lil Uzi Vert, Big Freedia, and more. The project also includes Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin's collab “We Win" — the soundtrack’s first single — as well as SZA and SAINt JHN's previously released joint track “Just for Me."
Space Jam: A New Legacy is set to release in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16.