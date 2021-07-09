The Most Mispronounced Cities & Towns In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

July 9, 2021

Every state has its unique towns and places that will leave non-residents scratching their heads. Why? Well, some of them can difficult to pronounce.

Some places deceptively simple, and others notoriously confuse even Floridians. But as long as you say it right, you could be considered an honorary resident. With that said, here are some places in the Sunshine State that may keep you practicing.

Apalachicola

Hang on, this is a mouthful. The county seat of Franklin County, Apalachicola is also home to the annual Florida Seafood Festival -- the oldest maritime festival in the state. Here's how you pronounce it: "ap-UH-lach-uh-KOH-la."

Bokeelia

This is an unincorporated community located on Pine Island in Lee County. While it may be daunting to say, it's surprisingly straightforward: "BO-keel-yuh."

Dunedin

The knee-jerk reaction is to say "dune-din," but you really pronounced it as "DUH-nee-den." People often flock to this Pinellas County city to enjoy the beaches, pine forest, kayaking and more.

Interlachen

This one is a doozy. We'll just give you the pronunciation straight away: "in-ter-LOCK-in." Now that you know how to say the town's name, drop by to enjoy forests, tours, and other neat activities.

Kissimmee

A popular Florida city and probably the most mispronounced out of all locations in the state. It's easy to say "KISS-i-mee," but in reality, it's pronounced "KUH-sim-EE." At least it's pretty close to Disney World!

Matlacha

This small fishing village rests on its own island between ape Coral-Fort Myers and Pine Island, but its name throws off a lot of people. Pronounce it as "MAT-la-shay." At least you can enjoy art galleries, boutiques, and amazing seafood restaurants here!

Micanopy

Most people's first instinct is to say "me" then the word canopy. Far from it, actually. Say it like "MIK-i-NOH-pee." You can find this town south of Gainesville in Alachua County. It's full of antique shops and restaurants if you decide to drop by.

Steinhatchee

Like Interlachen, we'll give it to you straight here: "STEEN-hatch-ee." It's surprisingly simple for small town in Taylor County.

Wewahitchka

Take a deep breath before we tell you the pronunciation of this one: "WEE-wah-HITCH-kuh." Under 2,000 people call this Gulf County city home.

Withlacoochee

Another tongue twister here. To pronounce this Hernando County state forest, say “WITH-la-coo-chee.”

Wimauma

This Hillsborough County town has the most Southern way of pronouncing its name: “WHY-momma.”

