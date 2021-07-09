The Most Mispronounced Cities & Towns In Florida

Every state has its unique towns and places that will leave non-residents scratching their heads. Why? Well, some of them can difficult to pronounce.

Some places deceptively simple, and others notoriously confuse even Floridians. But as long as you say it right, you could be considered an honorary resident. With that said, here are some places in the Sunshine State that may keep you practicing.

Apalachicola

Hang on, this is a mouthful. The county seat of Franklin County, Apalachicola is also home to the annual Florida Seafood Festival -- the oldest maritime festival in the state. Here's how you pronounce it: "ap-UH-lach-uh-KOH-la."

Bokeelia

This is an unincorporated community located on Pine Island in Lee County. While it may be daunting to say, it's surprisingly straightforward: "BO-keel-yuh."

Dunedin

The knee-jerk reaction is to say "dune-din," but you really pronounced it as "DUH-nee-den." People often flock to this Pinellas County city to enjoy the beaches, pine forest, kayaking and more.