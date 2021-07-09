These 6 Cities Are The Most Dangerous In Florida

Crime can happen anywhere you go, but some places have higher rates than others. One study found the most dangerous cities in the United States, and six Florida cities made the list.

Neighborhood Scout ranked 100 American cities with 25,000 or more residents based on the number of violent crimes per 1,000 residents including murder, rape, armed robbery, and aggravated assault. Data used in the study is baned on violent crimes reported in each city along with the population.

Which cities in the Sunshine State should you be looking out for?

According to the website, it's Daytona Beach, Lake Worth, Homestead, Riviera Beach, Miami Beach, and Lauderdale Lakes.

Detroit, Michigan was named the most dangerous city while Wheeling, West Virginia claimed the No. 100 spot.

Here are the Top 20 most dangerous cities in the U.S. per Neighborhood Scout:

Detroit, MI St. Louis, MO Memphis, TN Baltimore, MD Monroe, LA Danville, IL Wilmington, DE Alexandria, LA Camden, NJ Scranton, PA Pine Bluff, AR Springfield, MO Little Rock, AR Saginaw, MI San Bernardino, CA Cleveland, OH Kansas City, MO Stockton, CA Canton, OH Chester, PA

