VIDEO: Armed Detroit Carjackers Fail To Take Car Because It Was Stick Shift

By Hannah DeRuyter

July 9, 2021

Car theft - thief trying to break into the vehicle.
Photo: Getty Images

Detroit police are on the lookout for three men in connection to an attempted carjacking.

According to WDIV 4, the attempted theft happened on June 28. Two men were sitting inside a blue 2006 Acura TSX when police say at about 8:30 p.m., three armed men demanded the vehicle.

Police say the suspects fled the scene on foot after they could not take the car due to the vehicle having a manual transmission.

The attempted car theft was all caught on camera from across the street.

The Detroit Police Department posted the video on their Facebook asking for help to identify the suspects. The Facebook post said:

"On Monday, June, 28 2021 at approximately 8:33 p.m. in the 11900 block of Radom, the two male victims (both 25) were sitting in a blue 2006 Acura TSX when they were approached by three armed male suspects who demanded their vehicle. The suspects attempted to flee the scene with the victim's vehicle but were unsuccessful due to the vehicle having a manual transmission. The suspects then fled the location on foot with one of the victim's wallet and cell phone which was later recovered."

Suspects Wanted: Detroit Police needs assistance in identifying and locating three male suspects wanted in connection to an attempt carjacking on the city’s east side. On Monday, June, 28 2021 at approximately 8:33 p.m. in the 11900 block of Radom, the two male victims (both 25) were sitting in a blue 2006 Acura TSX when they were approached by three armed male suspects who demanded their vehicle. The suspects attempted to flee the scene with the victim’s vehicle but were unsuccessful due to the vehicle having a manual transmission. The suspects then fled the location on foot with one of the victim’s wallet and cell phone which was later recovered. If anyone recognizes these suspects or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. #OneDetroit #ProtectAndServe The suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

Posted by Detroit Police Department on Friday, July 9, 2021

Police ask that anyone with information about the theft or recognizes the suspects, please call the Detroit Police Department's Commercial Auto Theft Unit: 313-596-2555.

