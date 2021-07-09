VIDEO: Armed Detroit Carjackers Fail To Take Car Because It Was Stick Shift
By Hannah DeRuyter
July 9, 2021
Detroit police are on the lookout for three men in connection to an attempted carjacking.
According to WDIV 4, the attempted theft happened on June 28. Two men were sitting inside a blue 2006 Acura TSX when police say at about 8:30 p.m., three armed men demanded the vehicle.
Police say the suspects fled the scene on foot after they could not take the car due to the vehicle having a manual transmission.
The attempted car theft was all caught on camera from across the street.
The Detroit Police Department posted the video on their Facebook asking for help to identify the suspects. The Facebook post said:
"On Monday, June, 28 2021 at approximately 8:33 p.m. in the 11900 block of Radom, the two male victims (both 25) were sitting in a blue 2006 Acura TSX when they were approached by three armed male suspects who demanded their vehicle. The suspects attempted to flee the scene with the victim's vehicle but were unsuccessful due to the vehicle having a manual transmission. The suspects then fled the location on foot with one of the victim's wallet and cell phone which was later recovered."
Police ask that anyone with information about the theft or recognizes the suspects, please call the Detroit Police Department's Commercial Auto Theft Unit: 313-596-2555.