Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian may not be together, but that didn't stop the basketball star from getting extremely territorial over his ex.

On Friday (July 9), Khloe posted quite the thirst trap that showed her rinsing her hair in an outdoor shower while wearing a bikini. The photo garnered thousands of comments, but two got the most attention.

First up was Tristan's comment, which was a series of hearts and drooling emojis that led some to speculate about the status of his and Khloe's relationship as the two officially called it quits on their on-again-off-again relationship last month. However, before the Internet could even digest Tristan's flirty comment, Khloe's ex-husband Lamar Odom entered the chat with a flirty comment of his own.

"Hottie," he wrote alongside a series of heart-eyed and fire emojis. While the comment was enough to get the Internet talking, it was Tristan's threatening response to Lamar's comment that truly sent Instagram into a tailspin.

"God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results," the Boston Celtics star replied to Lamar's comment, referring to the former Los Angeles Laker star's near-fatal overdose in 2015.