Tristan Thompson & Lamar Odom Are Publicly Feuding Over Khloe Kardashian

By Peyton Blakemore

July 10, 2021

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian may not be together, but that didn't stop the basketball star from getting extremely territorial over his ex.

On Friday (July 9), Khloe posted quite the thirst trap that showed her rinsing her hair in an outdoor shower while wearing a bikini. The photo garnered thousands of comments, but two got the most attention.

First up was Tristan's comment, which was a series of hearts and drooling emojis that led some to speculate about the status of his and Khloe's relationship as the two officially called it quits on their on-again-off-again relationship last month. However, before the Internet could even digest Tristan's flirty comment, Khloe's ex-husband Lamar Odom entered the chat with a flirty comment of his own.

"Hottie," he wrote alongside a series of heart-eyed and fire emojis. While the comment was enough to get the Internet talking, it was Tristan's threatening response to Lamar's comment that truly sent Instagram into a tailspin.

"God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results," the Boston Celtics star replied to Lamar's comment, referring to the former Los Angeles Laker star's near-fatal overdose in 2015.

As fans know, Tristan has continued to leave flirty comments under Khloe's Instagram pictures despite their break-up. While a source told People on Thursday (July 8) that the former couple remains separated, the insider noted that the exes remain on good terms.

"For now, Khloe is single and seems okay with it," the source said. "She continues to co-parent with Tristan and they spend time together as a family. Even though he has disappointed Khloé so many times, she is still very loyal to Tristan."

"She doesn't like when people criticize him," the insider continued. "He will always be special to her. It's very possible that they will get back together eventually."

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.