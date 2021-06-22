Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Break Up (Again)

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are dunzo.

For what seems like the umpteenth time, the troubled couple has reportedly called it quits due to — you guessed it! — another cheating scandal. According to Page Six, one of the first outlets to break the breakup Monday (June 21), friends of the exes said Khloé and Tristan pulled the plug “a few weeks ago.”

“They’re getting along. There is no drama,” an insider told the outlet, adding that “everything is amicable, and they are on the same page with co-parenting.”

But was it, though? As the source tells it, the 36-year-old reality star and her NBA player beaux, 30, supposedly split around the same time Instagram model Sydney Chase gave an interview in which she claimed to have hooked up with Thompson last fall. Adding insult to injury, the pro basketball player, as the site pointed out, was only recently (allegedly) spotted going into a room with three women at a Bel-Air b-day bash on Friday (June 18). Thirty minutes later, Thompson was said to have looked “disheveled” after leaving the room.

“Tristan took off into one of the party rooms where everyone goes to hook up,” a source told Daily Mail. “He was with three women and another guy. One of the girls he was with is a regular partier — she’s always out and about at parties.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Thompson, who share 3-year-old daughter True, were said to have dined together one day prior to his alleged rendezvous.

The on-and-off couple has suffered multiple breakups over the years, most infamously involving ex-Kardashian-Jenner friend Jordyn Woods, with whom Thompson was caught kissing on camera in February 2019. Even so, the “Good American” co-founder seemingly forgave him — and later took him back in 2020.

In addressing the situation during this month’s KUWTK reunion special, Khloe stated she doesn’t have a grudge against Wood, stating, “I don’t have any grudge against Jordyn. I think people make mistakes, people live and they learn.”