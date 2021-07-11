2 Firefighters Killed In Wildfires Amid Near-Record Western Heat Wave

Two firefighters were killed while responding to wildfires in Arizona amid a near-record heat wave in the western part of the United States.

NBC News reports the two firefighters were killed in a plane crash while flying over the Cedar Basin Fire near the Prescott National Forest to observe the area, the Bureau of Land Management confirmed in a statement.

"Our hearts are heavy tonight with sincere condolences to families, loved ones and firefighters affected by this tragic aviation accident that occurred today in Arizona on the #CedarBasinFire," the agency tweeted.

The Arizona Bureau of Land Management confirmed an aviation accident occurred in the area at around 9:49 p.m. on Saturday (July 10).