4 Arrested Near Coors Field, Police Feared 'Las Vegas Style Shooting'

Four individuals have been arrested in relation to what Denver Police feared could have led to a "Las Vegas-style shooting" near the site of the upcoming MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field.

Denver7 reports three men and one woman were arrested Friday (July 9) night and charged with the following:

Richard Platt , 42, for investigation of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (two counts), and a warrant from another jurisdiction.

, 42, for investigation of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (two counts), and a warrant from another jurisdiction. Gabriel Rodriguez , 48, for investigation of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

, 48, for investigation of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Ricardo Rodriguez , 44, for investigation of possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

, 44, for investigation of possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Kanoelehua Serikawa, 43, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and a warrant from another jurisdiction.

An employee at the Maven Hotel, which is located near Coors Field -- the site of this week's MLB Home Run Derby (June 12) and All-Star Game (June 13) -- discovered dozens of weapons and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition inside a room on Friday night, which led to the hotel contacting law enforcement.

Sources told Denver7 that police removed a confirmed total of 16 long guns, body armor and 1,000-plus rounds of ammo from the room.

The hotel room featured a balcony overlooking downtown Denver, which led police to fear of a "Las Vegas-style shooting" given the vantage point and expected large crowds in the area during the next two days.

Police executed a search warrant based on the information provided by the Maven Hotel employee before removing the items from the room.

One of the suspects was initially arrested on Friday (July 9) after posting a Facebook message referencing a recent divorce and claiming he planned to "go out in a big way," multiple law enforcement sources told Denver7.

SWAT teams responded to the Maven Hotel and Wazee Street, where the hotel is located, was closed off as investigators gathered information at the scene.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations released a statement regarding the incident on Sunday (July 11) obtained by Denver7, which stated that the department was unaware of any other possible threats to the All-Star Game festivities and have no reason to believe Friday's arrests were connected to the event.

"We have no reason to believe this incident was connected to terrorism or a threat directed at the All-Star Game. We are not aware of any threat to the All-Star Game events, venues, players, or the community at this time," the statement read.

Maven Hotel also released a statement regarding the incident on Sunday morning expressing gratitude for its staff quickly notifying local authorities.

"We are incredibly proud that our team swiftly alerted the authorities in this instance. We are thankful to DPD for their quick action to safely resolve this situation and will continue to work closely with them to support their investigation," the statement read via Denver7.

FBI officials said they will continue to work with law enforcement during special events and are coordinating with the Denver Police Department in the ongoing and active investigation into the incident.