My Chemical Romance Launch Makeup Line Inspired By 'Danger Days' Era

My Chemical Romance is launching a new makeup line inspired by their 2010 album, Danger Days: The True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys. The band partnered with Hipdot to design a limited-edition eyeshadow palette, eyeliner duo, eye primer and four-piece lip gloss set.

The cosmetics brand announced the news on Twitter earlier this week, writing: "MCR fans we heard you loud and clear! We’re doing things differently this time around to assure FANS get a chance to reserve their Limited Edition #HIPDOTxMCR 2 Collectors Set. All Collectors Sets will be made to order, just for you!"

This will be the second collaboration between MCR and Hipdot, following last year's Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge-inspired line that featured a double-ended liquid eyeliner and a nine-color ‘Revenge’ eyeshadow palette. Pre-order begins July 22-29. See Hipdot's tweet below.