My Chemical Romance Launch Makeup Line Inspired By 'Danger Days' Era
By Katrina Nattress
July 11, 2021
My Chemical Romance is launching a new makeup line inspired by their 2010 album, Danger Days: The True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys. The band partnered with Hipdot to design a limited-edition eyeshadow palette, eyeliner duo, eye primer and four-piece lip gloss set.
The cosmetics brand announced the news on Twitter earlier this week, writing: "MCR fans we heard you loud and clear! We’re doing things differently this time around to assure FANS get a chance to reserve their Limited Edition #HIPDOTxMCR 2 Collectors Set. All Collectors Sets will be made to order, just for you!"
This will be the second collaboration between MCR and Hipdot, following last year's Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge-inspired line that featured a double-ended liquid eyeliner and a nine-color ‘Revenge’ eyeshadow palette. Pre-order begins July 22-29. See Hipdot's tweet below.
MCR will finally be embarking on their reunion tour next year. Check out a full list of dates below.
My Chemical Romance 2022 Tour Dates
03/12/2022 – Western Springs, NZ @ The Outerfields at Western Springs
05/17/2022 – St. Austell, UK @ Eden Sessions
05/19/2022 – Milton Keynes, UK @Stadium MK (SOLD OUT)
05/21/2022 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Stadium MK (SOLD OUT)
05/22/2022 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Stadium MK (SOLD OUT)
05/24/2022 – Dublin, IE @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham
06/04/2022 – Bologna, IT @ Sonic Park Fest
06/21/2022 – Bonn, DE @ KUNST!RASEN (SOLD OUT)
06/22/2022 – Bonn, DE @ KUNST!RASEN
08/29/2022 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center (SOLD OUT)
09/05/2022 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena (SOLD OUT)
09/07/2022 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden (SOLD OUT)
09/11/2022 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center (SOLD OUT)
09/13/2022 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena (SOLD OUT)
09/15/2022 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center (SOLD OUT)
09/20/2022 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (SOLD OUT)
09/21/2022 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (SOLD OUT)
09/24/2022 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center (SOLD OUT)
09/27/2022 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center (SOLD OUT)
09/28/2022 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center (SOLD OUT)
09/30/2022 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena (SOLD OUT)
10/03/2022 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome (SOLD OUT)
10/05/2022 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena (SOLD OUT)
10/07/2022 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena (SOLD OUT)
10/11/2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum (SOLD OUT)
10/12/2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum (SOLD OUT)
10/14/2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum (SOLD OUT)
10/15/2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum (SOLD OUT)