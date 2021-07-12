Amy Lee Slams Gene Simmons For Calling Female-Fronted Rock A 'Genre'
By Katrina Nattress
July 13, 2021
Earlier this year, Gene Simmons doubled down on his "rock is dead" mindset, but it was another statement the KISS frontman made that infuriated Amy Lee.
In that same article where he said that, he says something more offensive. He totally called being a woman in rock, like a female rock band, a 'genre.' They’re making cool things, but, you know, for 'the female genre.' Everything else you ever say, I’m done listening to you," the Evanescence singer said during a round-table discussion with Halestorm's Lzzy Hale, The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen and In This Moment's Maria Brink. "And I think that’s part of the massive problem. Eventually, the way that we fix this is that those people will no longer be involved in this community, and the young generation and trailblazers like all of yourselves will continue to support this message of: 'Fuck it, don’t ‘female-front’ me.' That’s not a genre."
