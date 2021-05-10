Evanescence And Halestorm Announce 2021 North American Tour Dates

Though live music isn't technically back yet, it looks promising that touring will resume by the fall, and bands have started announcing tour dates in anticipation. On Monday (May 10), Evanescence and Halestorm revealed plans to play arenas around the country later this year. The 15-date tour kicks off in Portland, OR on November 5 and ends in Worcester, MA on December 18.

"“Words can’t express how excited we are to go back on tour with our friends and rock out again," Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee said in a statement. "We’ve been building this new music in isolation for over a year and dreaming of what it will be like to finally play it live, and to experience it together with our fans for the first time. We can’t wait to see you there!”

"We have all been mourning the loss of live music, and patiently waiting, looking toward an uncertain future. Finally the future looks bright and I can’t think of a better way to break the silence than with our dear friends in Evanescence," Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale added. "I can only imagine how it will feel to step on stage again night after night, and reconnect with all of the fans whom I’ve missed so much. Get ready for intense emotions, loud performances, and a newly exhilarated energy unlike any tour we’ve experienced in the past. Looking forward to seeing you all!"

See the tour announcement and a full list of dates below. Fans can get excited about the live show by watching Evanescence play songs off The Bitter Truth during a livestream hosted by Alice Cooper on May 13. Get more info about that here.