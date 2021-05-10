Evanescence And Halestorm Announce 2021 North American Tour Dates
By Katrina Nattress
May 10, 2021
Though live music isn't technically back yet, it looks promising that touring will resume by the fall, and bands have started announcing tour dates in anticipation. On Monday (May 10), Evanescence and Halestorm revealed plans to play arenas around the country later this year. The 15-date tour kicks off in Portland, OR on November 5 and ends in Worcester, MA on December 18.
"“Words can’t express how excited we are to go back on tour with our friends and rock out again," Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee said in a statement. "We’ve been building this new music in isolation for over a year and dreaming of what it will be like to finally play it live, and to experience it together with our fans for the first time. We can’t wait to see you there!”
"We have all been mourning the loss of live music, and patiently waiting, looking toward an uncertain future. Finally the future looks bright and I can’t think of a better way to break the silence than with our dear friends in Evanescence," Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale added. "I can only imagine how it will feel to step on stage again night after night, and reconnect with all of the fans whom I’ve missed so much. Get ready for intense emotions, loud performances, and a newly exhilarated energy unlike any tour we’ve experienced in the past. Looking forward to seeing you all!"
See the tour announcement and a full list of dates below. Fans can get excited about the live show by watching Evanescence play songs off The Bitter Truth during a livestream hosted by Alice Cooper on May 13. Get more info about that here.
Are you ready for some REAL LIVE music? We’ve all missed concerts for far too long, but the time has come and we’re back to perform a US arena tour this coming Fall with our friends in @Halestorm!! Fan pre-sale begins tomorrow at 10am local time. Passcode THEBITTERTRUTH21 pic.twitter.com/WPFNrH7WTA— Evanescence (@evanescence) May 10, 2021
Evanescence and Halestorm tour dates
Fri, Nov 5 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Sun, Nov 7 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Tues, Nov 9 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose
Fri, Nov 12 - Las Vegas, NV - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - The Chelsea
Sat, Nov 13 - San Diego, CA - San Diego State University - Viejas Arena
Mon, Nov 15 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
Sat, Nov 20 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
Thu, Dec 2 - Duluth, GA - Infinite Energy Arena
Sun, Dec 5 - Saint Louis, MO - Saint Louis University - Chaifetz Arena
Sat, Dec 11 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Sun, Dec 12 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
Tue, Dec 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - University of Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center
Wed, Dec 15 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Fri, Dec 17 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
Sat, Dec 18 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center
Photo: Getty Images