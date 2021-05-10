Feedback

Evanescence And Halestorm Announce 2021 North American Tour Dates

By Katrina Nattress

May 10, 2021

Though live music isn't technically back yet, it looks promising that touring will resume by the fall, and bands have started announcing tour dates in anticipation. On Monday (May 10), Evanescence and Halestorm revealed plans to play arenas around the country later this year. The 15-date tour kicks off in Portland, OR on November 5 and ends in Worcester, MA on December 18.

"“Words can’t express how excited we are to go back on tour with our friends and rock out again," Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee said in a statement. "We’ve been building this new music in isolation for over a year and dreaming of what it will be like to finally play it live, and to experience it together with our fans for the first time. We can’t wait to see you there!”

"We have all been mourning the loss of live music, and patiently waiting, looking toward an uncertain future. Finally the future looks bright and I can’t think of a better way to break the silence than with our dear friends in Evanescence," Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale added. "I can only imagine how it will feel to step on stage again night after night, and reconnect with all of the fans whom I’ve missed so much. Get ready for intense emotions, loud performances, and a newly exhilarated energy unlike any tour we’ve experienced in the past. Looking forward to seeing you all!"

See the tour announcement and a full list of dates below. Fans can get excited about the live show by watching Evanescence play songs off The Bitter Truth during a livestream hosted by Alice Cooper on May 13. Get more info about that here.

Evanescence and Halestorm tour dates

Fri, Nov 5 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Sun, Nov 7 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Tues, Nov 9 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose

Fri, Nov 12 - Las Vegas, NV - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - The Chelsea

Sat, Nov 13 - San Diego, CA - San Diego State University - Viejas Arena

Mon, Nov 15 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

Sat, Nov 20 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Thu, Dec 2 - Duluth, GA - Infinite Energy Arena

Sun, Dec 5 - Saint Louis, MO - Saint Louis University - Chaifetz Arena

Sat, Dec 11 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Sun, Dec 12 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

Tue, Dec 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - University of Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center

Wed, Dec 15 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Fri, Dec 17 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

Sat, Dec 18 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center

Photo: Getty Images

