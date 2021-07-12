Argument About Who Won A Foot Race Leads To Shooting At Texas Barbershop

An argument about who ran the fastest ended with three people sent to the hospital in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, July 10.

First responders were dispatched to the Mean Kuts barbershop in the in the 10000 block of Tidwell Road around 3 p.m. after reports of multiple people injured in a shooting.

Authorities at the scene said that the entire incident started between two men in their 40s.

“There were two males that were arguing outside the barbershop here over who ran a race faster,” said Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Wendy Baimbridge at a press conference.

“So at that point, one of the victims started walking away from the argument. The suspect then shot him twice in the shoulder.”

Two innocent people who were walking out of the barbershop at the time of the shooting were also hit. One was shot in the arm and the other in the butt.

All three who were injured were taken to nearby hospitals and are expected to recover.

The shooter immediately drove away in a Nissan Frontier, and authorities are still looking for him.

“I just came to get a haircut but that didn’t go as planned,” one woman who witnessed the shooting told ABC News.