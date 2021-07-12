Argument About Who Won A Foot Race Leads To Shooting At Texas Barbershop

By Anna Gallegos

July 12, 2021

Empty black chairs and mirrors in barber shop
Photo: Getty Images

An argument about who ran the fastest ended with three people sent to the hospital in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, July 10.

First responders were dispatched to the Mean Kuts barbershop in the in the 10000 block of Tidwell Road around 3 p.m. after reports of multiple people injured in a shooting.

Authorities at the scene said that the entire incident started between two men in their 40s.

“There were two males that were arguing outside the barbershop here over who ran a race faster,” said Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Wendy Baimbridge at a press conference.

“So at that point, one of the victims started walking away from the argument. The suspect then shot him twice in the shoulder.”

Two innocent people who were walking out of the barbershop at the time of the shooting were also hit. One was shot in the arm and the other in the butt.

All three who were injured were taken to nearby hospitals and are expected to recover.

The shooter immediately drove away in a Nissan Frontier, and authorities are still looking for him.

“I just came to get a haircut but that didn’t go as planned,” one woman who witnessed the shooting told ABC News.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Argument About Who Won A Foot Race Leads To Shooting At Texas Barbershop

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.