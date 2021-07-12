Can You Guess The 2 Most Stressed Cities In Nebraska?

Some people handle stress better than others.

It looks like some Nebraskans might need some help.

WalletHub, a personal finance site, sought the Most and Least Stressed Cities in America, revealing its 2021 ranking on Monday (July 12).

Three Illinois cities made the list, which spans more than 180 cities nationwide.

WalletHub’s report reads:

“Stress is not always a bad thing, though. Certain kinds of stress can have positive effects on a person’s well-being, at least in the right doses…When stress reaches an unmanageable level, however, it turns ‘chronic.’ That’s when we become vulnerable to its damaging effects such as health problems and loss of productivity.”

Researchers compiled the 2021 Most and Least Stressed Cities in America rankings by examining more than 180 cities. They used 41 “key metrics,” including average weekly work hours, divorce and more.

So, which Nebraska cities made the list?

Here are the ones on the list, and how they rank:

No. 160: Omaha

No. 174: Lincoln

These are the Top 10 Most & Least Stressed Cities in America, according to WalletHub:

Cleveland, OH Detroit, MI New Orleans, LA Baltimore, MD Newark, NJ San Bernardino, CA Birmingham, AL North Las Vegas, NV Philadelphia, PA Memphis, TN

See the full rankings here.