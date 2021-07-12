Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards Dies At 93

Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards passed away peacefully on Monday (July 12) surrounded by family and friends. He was 93 years old.

Edwards passed away around 7 a.m. from respiratory problems he had been dealing with over the last few years, WAFB reports. He had placed himself in hospice care last Monday (July 5) after complaining about a pain in his right lung. Several tests performed by doctors at a local hospital revealed nothing out of the ordinary.

Edwards was the longest-serving governor in state history, spending four terms in office, from 1972-1980, 1984-1988 and 1992-1996.

Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statement Monday following news of the former governor's passing.

"Few people have made such an indelible mark on our state as Governor Edwin Edwards. At just 17, he joined the Navy during World War II, beginning a lifetime of service to his state and country," said Gov. Edwards.

He continued, "He represented Louisiana's 7th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives and served as the state's only four-term governor, leading Louisiana through pivotal years of growth including launching efforts to create the state's current constitution. Gov. Edwards was a fervent supporter of civil rights and ensured that his administration was as diverse as Louisiana, a commitment I have also made as governor."