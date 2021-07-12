Green Day's Tré Cool Shares Sweet Photos From His Daughter's Wedding

Over the weekend, Tré Cool got to experience what most dad's dream about (and some dread): his only daughter's wedding day.

The Green Day drummer shared the special occasion with his Instagram followers, sharing a handful of photos from the big day. "I got to give my little girl away at her fairytale wedding this weekend," he captioned the post. "I couldn’t be more proud. Love was in the air ❤️ Congratulations Ramona and Luke!"

The carousel included pictures of the happy bride and groom, the father-daughter dance, and Tré posing with his wife Sara Rose Lipert and their 2-year-old son, Mickey.