Green Day's Tré Cool Shares Sweet Photos From His Daughter's Wedding

By Katrina Nattress

July 12, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Over the weekend, Tré Cool got to experience what most dad's dream about (and some dread): his only daughter's wedding day.

The Green Day drummer shared the special occasion with his Instagram followers, sharing a handful of photos from the big day. "I got to give my little girl away at her fairytale wedding this weekend," he captioned the post. "I couldn’t be more proud. Love was in the air ❤️ Congratulations Ramona and Luke!"

The carousel included pictures of the happy bride and groom, the father-daughter dance, and Tré posing with his wife Sara Rose Lipert and their 2-year-old son, Mickey.

Tré's getting all his family time in now, because later this month Green Day finally hits the road with Weezer and Fall Out Boy for the Hella Mega Tour. Check out a full list of dates below.

Hella Mega Tour 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

07-24 Dallas, TX - Globe Life Field *

07-27 Atlanta, GA - Truist Park *

07-29 Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park *

07-31 Jacksonville, FL - TIAA Bank Field *

08-01 Miami Beach, FL - Hard Rock Stadium *

08-04 Queens, NY - Citi Field *

08-05 Boston, MA - Fenway Park *

08-08 Washington, D.C. - Nationals Park *

08-10 Detroit, MI - Comerica Park *

08-13 Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium *

08-15 Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field *

08-17 Columbus, OH - Historic Crew Stadium *

08-19 Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park *

08-20 Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park *

08-23 Minneapolis, MN - Target Field *

08-25 Commerce City, CO - Dick’s Sporting Goods Park *

08-27 San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park *

08-29 San Diego, CA - Petco Park *

09-01 Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

09-03 Los Angeles - CA - Dodger Stadium *

09-06 Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park *

* with The Interrupters

Green Day

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Green Day's Tré Cool Shares Sweet Photos From His Daughter's Wedding

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.