Green Day's Tré Cool Shares Sweet Photos From His Daughter's Wedding
By Katrina Nattress
July 12, 2021
Over the weekend, Tré Cool got to experience what most dad's dream about (and some dread): his only daughter's wedding day.
The Green Day drummer shared the special occasion with his Instagram followers, sharing a handful of photos from the big day. "I got to give my little girl away at her fairytale wedding this weekend," he captioned the post. "I couldn’t be more proud. Love was in the air ❤️ Congratulations Ramona and Luke!"
The carousel included pictures of the happy bride and groom, the father-daughter dance, and Tré posing with his wife Sara Rose Lipert and their 2-year-old son, Mickey.
Tré's getting all his family time in now, because later this month Green Day finally hits the road with Weezer and Fall Out Boy for the Hella Mega Tour. Check out a full list of dates below.
Hella Mega Tour 2021 U.S. Tour Dates
07-24 Dallas, TX - Globe Life Field *
07-27 Atlanta, GA - Truist Park *
07-29 Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park *
07-31 Jacksonville, FL - TIAA Bank Field *
08-01 Miami Beach, FL - Hard Rock Stadium *
08-04 Queens, NY - Citi Field *
08-05 Boston, MA - Fenway Park *
08-08 Washington, D.C. - Nationals Park *
08-10 Detroit, MI - Comerica Park *
08-13 Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium *
08-15 Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field *
08-17 Columbus, OH - Historic Crew Stadium *
08-19 Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park *
08-20 Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park *
08-23 Minneapolis, MN - Target Field *
08-25 Commerce City, CO - Dick’s Sporting Goods Park *
08-27 San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park *
08-29 San Diego, CA - Petco Park *
09-01 Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest
09-03 Los Angeles - CA - Dodger Stadium *
09-06 Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park *
* with The Interrupters