Inside Cardi B’s Daughter’s Extravagant Fairytale-Themed Birthday Party

The over-the-top party kicked off with Kulture arriving in a Cinderella-inspired horse-drawn carriage with her parents. The three-year-old and her mom both wore matching pink gowns, while proud dad Offset sported a black and white three-piece suit; sans the jacket.

Once they arrived, the trio was welcomed by their guests and a large petting zoo. After Kulture enjoyed a ride on a pony, the family headed inside through a rainbow balloon tunnel, meeting up with their family and friends, including Kutlure's half-siblings — Offset's children from his prior relationships.

Kulture was also met by a number of Disney princesses before being shown her jaw-dropping 7-plus tiered Cinderella-inspired birthday cake.

The bash also featured a dance floor where both the children and adults danced the night away.

Check out videos from the epic party below!