Inside Cardi B’s Daughter’s Extravagant Fairytale-Themed Birthday Party

By Peyton Blakemore

July 12, 2021

Cardi B sure knows how to throw a party fit for a princess!

Over the weekend, the "Up" rapper and her husband Offset threw an extravagant fairytale-themed third birthday party for their daughter, Kulture. The couple spared no expense for the epic bash, which included a petting zoo, a princess-themed playground, a crab leg tower, multiple ball pits, bowling lanes, and appearances from Disney princesses Cinderella, Belle, Aurora, and Tiana.

Cardi, who is currently pregnant with her second child, documented the entire night on her Instagram Story, sharing everything from videos of Kulture's beautiful entrance to shots of her getting down on the dance floor alongside her friends and family.

The over-the-top party kicked off with Kulture arriving in a Cinderella-inspired horse-drawn carriage with her parents. The three-year-old and her mom both wore matching pink gowns, while proud dad Offset sported a black and white three-piece suit; sans the jacket.

Once they arrived, the trio was welcomed by their guests and a large petting zoo. After Kulture enjoyed a ride on a pony, the family headed inside through a rainbow balloon tunnel, meeting up with their family and friends, including Kutlure's half-siblings — Offset's children from his prior relationships.

Kulture was also met by a number of Disney princesses before being shown her jaw-dropping 7-plus tiered Cinderella-inspired birthday cake.

The bash also featured a dance floor where both the children and adults danced the night away.

Check out videos from the epic party below!

Cardi B

