Khalid Debuts New Song At Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic Space Launch

By Hayden Brooks

July 12, 2021

Khalid is back with a new (solo) track and for its unveiling, he debuted the cut at Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic space flight launch.

On Sunday (July 11), the pop star performed "New Normal" for the first time at the New Mexico launch site, where the Virgin founder and five others returned to Earth after boarding the Unity 22 Virgin Galactic rocket place that flew to space and back. "You found your way but it's never enough/ Though it's been tough for you/ Losing touch/ But I, summer has its еnd sometimes/ Although I can't promise you much/ You'll bе fine, you'll be fine," he crooned during the hook.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Khalid referred to the song as his “personal therapy” amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "Around this time last year, I was super fascinated and gravitated toward space," he told the music outlet. “I was watching this comet by the name of Neowise last year, and space travel is something that I’ve always been interested in as well. And I’ve been going through the motions of understanding this new, postmodern future that’s coming together, especially when it comes down to technology — it’s something that really excites me."

"New Normal" follows the release of Khalid’s recent collaborations with Tate McRae ("Working") and J Balvin ("Otra Noche Sin Ti.") The track is expected to drop on July 21.

