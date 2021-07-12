Paul Orndorff, Hall Of Fame Wrestler 'Mr. Wonderful', Dead At 71

Orndorff is best remembered for his run as one of the then-WWF's top heels (villain) during professional wrestling's boom in the 1980s, which included being featured as a primary antagonist to then-champion Hulk Hogan.

Ordorff's legendary career accolades include main eventing the first WrestleMania, teaming with 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper against Hogan and then-A-Team star Mr. T, as well as the first Survivor Series pay-per-view, teamming with Hogan, Bam Bam Bigelow, Don Muraco and Ken Patera against André the Giant, Butch Reed, King Kong Bundy, One Man Gang and Rick Rude.

Prior to professional wrestling, Orndorff was a standout running back for the University of Tampa, scoring 2,000 all-purpose yards and 21 touchdowns during his collegiate career.

The Florida native was selected in the 12th round of the 1973 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints, but failed to pass his physical for the NFL both with the Saints and Kansas City Chiefs before eventually appearing in the World Football League for the Jacksonville Sharks for one season in 1975.

Orndorff had previously been diagnosed with and survived cancer in 2011.