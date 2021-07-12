Paul Orndorff, Hall Of Fame Wrestler 'Mr. Wonderful', Dead At 71

By Jason Hall

July 12, 2021

Ooh; that hurts: Hulk Hogan grimaces as he takes a well-placed boot in the ribs from Paul (Pretty Bo
Photo: Getty Images

WWE Hall of Famer 'Mr. Wonderful' Paul Orndorff has reportedly died at the age of 71.

Orndorff's son, Travis, confirmed his father's passing in a post shared on his Instagram account Monday (July 12).

"It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my father, Paul Parlette Orndorff Jr," Travis Orndorff posted. "He is better known as “Mr.#1derful” Paul Orndorff. Most of you will remember him for his physique. Many will remember his intensity. But if I could only get you to understand and see his heart.
"He will always be Pop, Paw Paw, and Daddy at home. And as much as many of you hated him as a wrestler, he absolutely loved you for it. He was an amazing father that showed me more love than I ever deserved. I love you Daddy."

Orndorff is best remembered for his run as one of the then-WWF's top heels (villain) during professional wrestling's boom in the 1980s, which included being featured as a primary antagonist to then-champion Hulk Hogan.

Ordorff's legendary career accolades include main eventing the first WrestleMania, teaming with 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper against Hogan and then-A-Team star Mr. T, as well as the first Survivor Series pay-per-view, teamming with Hogan, Bam Bam Bigelow, Don Muraco and Ken Patera against André the Giant, Butch Reed, King Kong Bundy, One Man Gang and Rick Rude.

Prior to professional wrestling, Orndorff was a standout running back for the University of Tampa, scoring 2,000 all-purpose yards and 21 touchdowns during his collegiate career.

The Florida native was selected in the 12th round of the 1973 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints, but failed to pass his physical for the NFL both with the Saints and Kansas City Chiefs before eventually appearing in the World Football League for the Jacksonville Sharks for one season in 1975.

Orndorff had previously been diagnosed with and survived cancer in 2011.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Paul Orndorff, Hall Of Fame Wrestler 'Mr. Wonderful', Dead At 71

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.