Prominent Lawyer In Talks To Rep Britney Spears And His Resume Is Stacked

Britney Spears is ready to fight back in her 13-year conservatorship case and The New York Times has reported that she's recruited a high-profile celebrity attorney to assist in her battle for freedom.

As per the outlet, Spears has been in discussion to hire attorney Mathew S. Rosengart, who "would be expected to aggressively pursue a path" to end her legal arrangement, which is at the helm of father, Jamie Spears. Rosengart is a former federal prosecutor, who has represented stars like Sean Penn and Steven Spielberg. He'll take his first step in entering the situation on Wednesday when he'll appear in court and make the case that Spears should be permitted to hire him. The singer, who has never been given the opportunity to hire her own counsel, is also scheduled to be at the court hearing.

Word of Rosengart's recruitment comes after Samuel D. Ingham III, her court-appointed attorney, Bessemer Trust, the financial firm who signed on as co-conservator of her estate, and her longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, jumped ship from her team. "She's finally feeling hopeful about the future," an insider recently told E! News. "She thinks people are resigning because they know she is speaking the truth. She is relieved her attorney resigned and hopes that if she can pick her own lawyer, it means the judge is leaning towards terminating the conservatorship."

In her powerful testimony, Spears admitted that she "honestly didn't know" that the legal arrangement could be ended. "I want changes, I deserve changes. I was told I have to be sat down and evaluated again," she told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny in her 24-minute address to the court of the legal entanglement, which she deemed "abusive." "Ma'am, I didn’t know I could petition the conservatorship to end. I honestly didn’t know that."