Are we finally getting new music from Rihanna?! Well, that's still to be determined. However, fans can expect a music video from Rih Rih and her new beau A$AP Rocky.

Over the weekend, the couple was spotted engaging in some PDA while filming a video together in the Bronx. While it's unclear whether they were shooting the video for Rih or Rocky's new music, the cute paparazzi shots of them holding hands and being very touchy were enough to get the Internet talking.

The high fashion couple sported multiple looks for the video shoot, with and Rih and Rocky wearing a fur and denim look at one point during the day.