Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Cuddle Up While Filming Music Video — See The Pics

By Peyton Blakemore

July 12, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Are we finally getting new music from Rihanna?! Well, that's still to be determined. However, fans can expect a music video from Rih Rih and her new beau A$AP Rocky.

Over the weekend, the couple was spotted engaging in some PDA while filming a video together in the Bronx. While it's unclear whether they were shooting the video for Rih or Rocky's new music, the cute paparazzi shots of them holding hands and being very touchy were enough to get the Internet talking.

The high fashion couple sported multiple looks for the video shoot, with and Rih and Rocky wearing a fur and denim look at one point during the day.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 10, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 10, 2021
Photo: Getty Images

Back in May, Rocky opened up about his relationship with Rihanna for the first time, confirming their romance in a candid interview with GQ as part of his cover feature.

“[She's] the love of my life,” he said of Rih Rih, who he called, "my lady.”

While Rocky wouldn't divulge many details about their relationship, he did say that being in a relationship, particularly his relationship with the 33-year-old business mogul, is “so much better” than the alternative. 

“[Relationships are] so much better when you got the One,” he told the mag. “[Rihanna] amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.” He added, “I think when you know, you know. She’s the One."

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 11, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 10, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
Rihanna

