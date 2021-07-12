Texas Fisherman Catches Rare 1,0004-Pound Shark

By Anna Gallegos

July 12, 2021

Tiger Shark Attacks at the Surface
Photo: Getty Images

A Texas fisherman reeled in a monster of a shark that was nearly bigger than than his boat.

Avery Fuller and his three brothers took part in a fishing tournament off the coast of Galveston on July 1. They were out there with one goal: catch a 1,000 pound shark like their dad did more than 30 years ago.

“We’ve always been trying to beat him or match him," Fuller told KPVI.

Around midnight, the brothers got a bite. They were expecting a tiger shark between 750 to 800 pounds because it only took them about 25 minutes to bring in their catch.

“She kind of laid there in the water and did big circles, and we got her on that second circle," Fuller said.

They couldn't believe how huge it was until they pulled the shark into the boat and realized it was around the same size of the boat.

The real surprise for the brothers was when they got back to shore to weigh their catch.

“The weighmaster said right at a 1,000, and we just looked at each other and started freaking out," Fuller said.

“We couldn’t believe it, and nobody else could, either. Adrenaline was pumping. I was shaking. I couldn’t believe it."

It's legal to catch and keep a tiger shark in Texas if it's longer than 64 inches. The Fullers' shark was twice that size at 12 feet, 6 inches.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Texas Fisherman Catches Rare 1,0004-Pound Shark

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.