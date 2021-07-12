Texas Fisherman Catches Rare 1,0004-Pound Shark

A Texas fisherman reeled in a monster of a shark that was nearly bigger than than his boat.

Avery Fuller and his three brothers took part in a fishing tournament off the coast of Galveston on July 1. They were out there with one goal: catch a 1,000 pound shark like their dad did more than 30 years ago.

“We’ve always been trying to beat him or match him," Fuller told KPVI.

Around midnight, the brothers got a bite. They were expecting a tiger shark between 750 to 800 pounds because it only took them about 25 minutes to bring in their catch.

“She kind of laid there in the water and did big circles, and we got her on that second circle," Fuller said.

They couldn't believe how huge it was until they pulled the shark into the boat and realized it was around the same size of the boat.

The real surprise for the brothers was when they got back to shore to weigh their catch.

“The weighmaster said right at a 1,000, and we just looked at each other and started freaking out," Fuller said.

“We couldn’t believe it, and nobody else could, either. Adrenaline was pumping. I was shaking. I couldn’t believe it."

It's legal to catch and keep a tiger shark in Texas if it's longer than 64 inches. The Fullers' shark was twice that size at 12 feet, 6 inches.