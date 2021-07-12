These Louisiana Cities Are Among The Happiest In America

There are many beautiful places to live in the country, but some cities may be happier overall than others due to a variety of factors: entertainment, family and friends, even work.

WalletHub recently released its findings on the happiest cities in America. After comparing more than 180 cities, it turns out that a few in Louisiana made the cut.

Here's where three cities in Louisiana rank among the happiest in the country.

No. 148: Shreveport

No. 152: New Orleans

No. 162: Baton Rouge

While all three cities ranked in the lower half of the list, signaling that they aren't as happy as others cities across the country, they did fare well in a couple categories. Shreveport, for instance, scored high in community & environment while Baton Rouge had higher marks in income & employment.

Here are the Top 10 happiest cities, according to the list:

Fremont, California Bismarck, North Dakota Fargo, North Dakota Madison, Wisconsin San Jose, California South Burlington, Vermont Lincoln, Nebraska Columbia, Maryland Cedar Rapids, Iowa Santa Rosa, California

To determine the list, WalletHub compared 182 cities across three factors: emotional & physical well-being, income & employment, and community & environment. From there the factors were evaluated using 31 relevant metrics, including life satisfaction, depression rate, physical-health index, life expectancy, rate of food insecurity, poverty rate, job security, separation and divorce rate, ideal weather, and more.

Check out the full list of cities here.