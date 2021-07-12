These Louisiana Cities Are Among The Happiest In America

By Sarah Tate

July 12, 2021

There are many beautiful places to live in the country, but some cities may be happier overall than others due to a variety of factors: entertainment, family and friends, even work.

WalletHub recently released its findings on the happiest cities in America. After comparing more than 180 cities, it turns out that a few in Louisiana made the cut.

Here's where three cities in Louisiana rank among the happiest in the country.

  • No. 148: Shreveport
  • No. 152: New Orleans
  • No. 162: Baton Rouge

While all three cities ranked in the lower half of the list, signaling that they aren't as happy as others cities across the country, they did fare well in a couple categories. Shreveport, for instance, scored high in community & environment while Baton Rouge had higher marks in income & employment.

Here are the Top 10 happiest cities, according to the list:

  1. Fremont, California
  2. Bismarck, North Dakota
  3. Fargo, North Dakota
  4. Madison, Wisconsin
  5. San Jose, California
  6. South Burlington, Vermont
  7. Lincoln, Nebraska
  8. Columbia, Maryland
  9. Cedar Rapids, Iowa
  10. Santa Rosa, California

To determine the list, WalletHub compared 182 cities across three factors: emotional & physical well-being, income & employment, and community & environment. From there the factors were evaluated using 31 relevant metrics, including life satisfaction, depression rate, physical-health index, life expectancy, rate of food insecurity, poverty rate, job security, separation and divorce rate, ideal weather, and more.

Check out the full list of cities here.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About These Louisiana Cities Are Among The Happiest In America

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.