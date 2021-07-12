This City In Utah Is Among 'Best Mountain Towns To Visit In America'

By Ginny Reese

July 12, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

When you think of a mountain town, you may just think of ski trips. But, one mountain town in Utah is proving that mountain towns are so much more.

Thrillist compiled a list of the best mountain towns to visit in America, and Park City made the list. It came in at number eight.

Here is what Thrillist said about Park City:

"This is home to some of America's finest skiing, sure, but it's also a little slice of small-town heaven, one where trollies still cart you around in the event that your feet are too sore from hiking the nearby Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.
In addition to all the mountain-town staples like biking, hiking, river-rafting, and horseback riding, you get the extra-fun activities of Utah Olympic Park -- including one of the longest bobsled rides in the world, and one of only two in the US you can ride."

Here are the top 15 mountain towns in America, according to Thrillist:

  1. Taos, New Mexico
  2. Lake Placid, New York
  3. Telluride, Colorado
  4. Bend, Oregon
  5. Truckee, California
  6. Coeur d'Alene, Idaho
  7. Asheville, North Carolina
  8. Park City, Utah
  9. Lewisburg, West Virginia
  10. Homer, Alaska
  11. Woodstock, Vermont
  12. Eureka Springs, Arkansas
  13. Livingston, Montana
  14. Leavenworth, Washington

Click here to see the full study.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About This City In Utah Is Among 'Best Mountain Towns To Visit In America'

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.