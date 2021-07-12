This City In Utah Is Among 'Best Mountain Towns To Visit In America'

When you think of a mountain town, you may just think of ski trips. But, one mountain town in Utah is proving that mountain towns are so much more.

Thrillist compiled a list of the best mountain towns to visit in America, and Park City made the list. It came in at number eight.

Here is what Thrillist said about Park City:

"This is home to some of America's finest skiing, sure, but it's also a little slice of small-town heaven, one where trollies still cart you around in the event that your feet are too sore from hiking the nearby Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.

In addition to all the mountain-town staples like biking, hiking, river-rafting, and horseback riding, you get the extra-fun activities of Utah Olympic Park -- including one of the longest bobsled rides in the world, and one of only two in the US you can ride."

Here are the top 15 mountain towns in America, according to Thrillist:

Taos, New Mexico Lake Placid, New York Telluride, Colorado Bend, Oregon Truckee, California Coeur d'Alene, Idaho Asheville, North Carolina Park City, Utah Lewisburg, West Virginia Homer, Alaska Woodstock, Vermont Eureka Springs, Arkansas Livingston, Montana Leavenworth, Washington

Click here to see the full study.