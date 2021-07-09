This County Has The Most Severe Weather In Utah

Weather is always a topic of discussion, whether people are discussing the extreme heat, the ongoing drought, or the severe weather that's rolling in.

Did you know that there are about 100,000 thunderstorms each year in America. One in 10 of those storms are considered severe.

Those storms can cause flash flooding, lighting, hail, and even tornadoes.

Severe weather can be scary, and it happens all the time. But, do you know which county in Utah gets the most severe weather?

Stacker conducted a study to find out which counties in each state have the most severe weather.

According to the study, Tooele County has the most severe weather in Utah.

According to Stacker, Tooele County had 251 severe weather events from 2010 to 2020, with the most common being thunderstorms, hail, and debris flow.

Here's what Stacker said about the county:

"Vegetation burned away by a mountainside wildfire in 2019 left Tooele County, part of the Salt Lake City metropolitan area, prone to debris flow to the region below. Meteorologists say a strong thunderstorm could cause a flash flood that would trigger a destructive flow of mud, rock, and water."

Click here to see the full study.