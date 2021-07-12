UofL Catcher Makes History As The School's First No. 1 MLB Draft Pick

By Anna Gallegos

July 12, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Henry Davis made history for the University of Louisville on Sunday.

The Pittsburgh Pirates took Davis as their top pick in the Major League Baseball Draft. This makes him the first No. 1 draft pick in Louisville history.

"I'm just honored, honestly. I have a lot of amazing people in my life who have made this possible, so credit to them. I'm very excited," he told WHAS11.

The UofL catcher learned that he'd be the top pick about an hour before MLB commissioner Rob Manfred made it official. The Pirates told Davis that he couldn't ruin the surprise.

"I started smiling and pacing around all nervous and anxious trying to take it all in and trying to process it," Davis said. "My mom said, 'You know something.' I said, 'Yep.'" 

No one doubted that the sophomore would have been taken early in the draft. He was ranked as a No. 4 prospect by Baseball America and No. 5 by MLB.com, the Louisville Courier Journal reported.

Davis was a unanimous All-American this spring after hitting a team-best .370 with 15 home runs and 48 RBIs. In three seasons at Louisville, he held a .337 batting average with 21 home runs and 84 driven in, according to the school.

Thirteen of Davis' UofL teammates, including sophomore infielder Alex Binelas and junior pitcher Michael Kirian, have the potential to be taken in the 20-round draft.

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.