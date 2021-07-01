Kentucky, Louisville Athletes Cashing In On Their Image, Endorsements

Student athletes at the University of Kentucky and University of Louisville have hit the ground running when it comes to endorsement deals.

July 1 is the first day that college athletes in the state of Kentucky can make money off of their name, image, and likeness. Governor Andy Beshear signed an executive order last week that will allow student athletes to get paid, and both UK and UoL said they were onboard with the decision.

A handful of local athletes announced on Thursday their new business ventures.

Kentucky basketball's Dontaie Allen is the university's first player to announce an endorsement deal. Allen is releasing his own line of merchandise with The Players Trunk. He's also selling an up to 15 minute Zoom call for $80.